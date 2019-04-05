Scott C Waring is a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher who has been operating from Taiwan for the past few years. In this course of time, Waring has spotted many anomalies on NASA images taken from the moon and Mars, and some of those findings were so compelling that it made many people believe in the existence of alien life on the lunar surface and on Red Planet.

Waring's latest post on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily' talks about the discoveries that he made from NASA images recently, and he assures that these proofs point to the fact that a dreaded war was fought on the Red Planet in the past.

In the website post, Waring claimed that he found remnants of an ancient battle including a war axe, oval shield, curved shield, and circular shield.

"When looking through some Mars photos, I found some artefacts that could be remnants of an ancient battle. First I found an axe head which looks very similar to axes here on earth. The handles were long gone, but the head was perfect in every way. Next, I found an oval shield, a curved shield and a circular shield all near the axe head. These are new photos that were taken by the NASA rover this week, so this is the first time anyone has ever seen them," claimed Waring.

The self-proclaimed alien researcher also argued that evidence of alien life is right there in front of NASA rovers on Mars, but the space agency is intentionally ignoring it.

"The evidence of ancient life on Mars right in front of the Mars NASA Curiosity rover and the scientists at NASA totally ignore it. How could they ignore the possibility, the chance no matter how small, that life could have once existed? The scientists at NASA seem to be focused on controlling the rover instead of finding and reporting of important artefacts, fossils and evidence of alien life as they should be doing," added Waring.

He also urged the authorities to appoint private space companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX to hunt for alien life on Mars and the moon.

This is not the first time that Waring is blaming NASA for an alleged alien coverup. A few weeks back, after discovering fossil-like structures on Mars, Waring urged United States president Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. The researcher also assured that he will open up all secrets regarding alien life as the head of the United States space agency.

However, sceptics are not convinced about the claims made by Waring. As per these sceptics, Waring's findings are clear cases of pareidolia where the human brain forms familiar figures on recognizable patterns.