If you are an ardent follower of The Kapil Sharma Show, you must have definitely felt a strange but noticeable absence of Krushna Abhishek when his Chi Chi mama Govinda along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja had appeared on the show on Sunday's episode. There hasn't been a single episode where Krushna had failed to mention Govinda'a name during his acts. But Govinda's wife Sunita was not comfortable having Krushna performing in front of them owing to their family dispute.

Speaking about the reason why he was left out from Sunday's episode, Krushna revealed, "I was told by the team that Sunita Ii didn't want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show. However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada's big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It's so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn't want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened."

A couple of years ago, Sunita had said that he regretted initiating a patch-up between Govinda and Krushna after the latter's derogatory remark, "maine Govinda ko mama rakha hai" on a comedy show. Krushna had later tried to clarify that the comment was meant for his sister Arti Singh and not them but all in vain.

Last year, Sunita Ahuja had confirmed that their family has broken all ties with Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera Shah once and for all.

She had also expressed his disappointment with Kashmera's social media post wherein she had referred to their family as 'people who dance for money.' She had further added there was no chance of a reconciliation as Kashmera's nasty comment and lies have deeply hurt them. Even Krushna had said that Sunita has influenced the family to an extent that now even their children (Tina and Yashvardhan) don't talk to them.

"Chi Chi mama (Govinda) and I patched up six months ago. I have been to his house a couple of times to meet him, and we are in touch. I met him in Dubai 20 days ago and he had asked me to mend ties with Mami, but she still seems upset. I am what I am because of years of hard work. Yes, mama helped us when we were young, but we never sought help from him for work. Had that been the case, I would have featured in several films by now. Chi Chi mama has been a superstar and could have pulled a few strings if we had asked for his help," Krushna said.

He further added, "Time and again, I have tried to clarify that the post was for my sister Arti (Singh). I wish mama takes stock of things and we resolve our differences once and for all."

Recently, in a chat with IBT, spilling the beans on whether it is all water under the bridge with Govinda and family, Kashmera had said, "No. I don't even think my kids know that they have somebody called Govinda and Sunita in their life. And, I think they are ok."