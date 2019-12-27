Good Newwz cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh

Good Newwz director: Raj Mehta

Good Newwz rating: 3.5 Stars

Rating Good Newwz

It wouldn't be wrong to call Akshay Kumar the father of experimental films. Be it Toilet: EK Prem Katha, Padman, Kesari or much recent Mission Mangal, his subjects have been socially relevant. And this time around, the Khiladi Kumar is back with Good Newwz, a comedy of errors that will crack you up!

Storyline

Varun Batra (Akshay Kumar) and Deepti Batra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) an urban upper-middle-class couple based in Mumbai are trying hard to become pregnant as all their efforts go in vain. Soon they learn about IVF and end up at a high-end IVF clinic run by Dr Joshi (Adil Hussain) and his wife (Tisca Chopra). There comes one more family with the same surname Batra's from Chandigarh, Honey Batra (Diljit Dosanjh) and Monika Batra (Kiara Advani) and like the Batra's in Mumbai they are also finding it hard to conceive. But there is a twist in the tale as Batra's vs Batra's sperm mix up. And the Batra's from Chandigarh can't come down to Mumbai there comes a hitch in their lives. What happens next is a comedy of errors, full of doctor- lawyer drama and unlimited laughter.

Performance

The performances of each actor in the film is applause worthy. And needless to say, Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show with her oomph factor and powerhouse performance. Bebo nailed certain emotional scenes and the climax as well.

Akshay Kumar, a troubled Batra, and a would-be father, was cool and anxious dealing with lawsuits to sue the doctor for the major goof up. Akshay and Diljit's banter are certainly unmissable.

Diljit Dosanjh steals the thunder. He has overshadowed the performance of each and every one. His comic timings are kickass and we are in awe of his performance.

Kiara Advani does a fine job and we love her camaraderie with Bebo and Akshay. Seeing Diljit and Kaira romance is like a breath of fresh air.

Anjana Sukhani, who plays the lawyer and sister of Akshay Kumar, has maximum screen space.

Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain had a supporting yet convincing role as doctors. And it was a delight to watch the funny banter and war of words.

Positive

All the actors enjoy a fair part to play onscreen. The subject of the film is dealt in a funny way which tells the story in a sensitive manner. The narrative is crisp, simple and the length of the film is perfect for a light-hearted comedy genre. The first half is entertaining with some good Punjabi music as redemption while seconds half becomes more complex and emotional.

Negative

There are a lot of places where witty one-liner could've been skipped from the narrative since it got repetitive. There were few dialogues that were self-explanatory emphasized to give Akshay more screen space.

Verdict

There couldn't have been a better way to wrap up the year on a good note with Good Newwz. You can go and enjoy with your family. The subject stays true to its essence without going overboard with its double meaning jokes.