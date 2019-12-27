Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's Good Newwz couldn't have released at a better time. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the comic caper is a must-watch for all youngsters, adults and families this holiday season. Touted as possibly the funniest and most entertaining film from Dharma after a long time, Good Newwz has created quite a buzz with its trailers and songs.

After a long hiatus, the film will also mark the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The duo was last seen together in Gabbar is Back and Kambakkth Ishq. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are playing the second lead pair in the movie.

A 'complete package'

While critics have praised the film for its humour and entertainment quotient, the audience who got to see an early show has called it 'complete package'. Good Newwz has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Amar Butala, who is the Chief Aquisition Officer at Fox Star Studios had written after watching the film: What a FUN film #GoodNewwz is!! absolutely LOVED it !! The writing is solid and the performances are all fantastic @akshaykumar sir @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh and #KareenaKapoorKhan all shine! Congratulations @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #MustWatch

After watching the film at the special screening, noted film critic Taran Adarsh said: #OneWordReview... #GoodNewwz: EXCELLENT. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ This one's a SURE-FIRE HIT... Smart writing. Fantastic humour. Heartfelt emotions... Superb performances [#Akshay, #Kareena, #Diljit, #Kiara]... 2019 will conclude with a big winner, with #GoodNewwz. #GoodNewwzReview Good Newwz

Sumit Kadel said: You will laugh like crazy & will shed tears with the emotions of Joy.. Akshay kumar comic timing in this film is LEGENDARY. Kareena kapoor proved why she is considered the best.. Dont miss this GEM at any cost. One of the finest film this year. Dhashak ka ant #GoodNewwz k saath. #GoodNewwz HYSTERICAL. Enthralls you with its superlative writing, content & top-notch emotions. @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh #Kareena @advani_kiara delivers one of their finest act. @raj_a_mehta direction is FABULOUS . Potential BLOCKBUSTER . Rating- ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #GoodNewwzReview

Sumit Kadel has predicted that the film will be a big hit. Giving the reason behind it, Sumit has said, "Advance booking of #GoodNewwz is good, the film has got tremendous number of shows at multiplexes across India resulting into slightly low advance compared to other Akshay films this year. Nevertheless, the film will have a good spot booking & shall post a very good Day-1 total."