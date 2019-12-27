Direct Raj Mehta's Hindi movie Good News (Newwz / Newz) starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani has received positive reviews and rating from the audience.

Good News is a comedy film and Jyoti Kapoor has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for it in collaboration with Rishabh Sharma and Raj Mehta. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia have bankrolled it under their banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.14 hours.

Good News movie story: It is about Varun (Akshay Kumar) and Deepti Batra (Kareena Kapoor), a working couple from Mumbai, and Honey and Monika Batra, a landlord couple from Chandigarh. Two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilisation. But the trouble ensues when they find that the sperms of each couple have been mixed with each other. What happens next forms the crux of this dramedy.

Analysis: Good News deals a fresh subject of a pregnancy switcheroo, which is a treat for urbane family audience. Some sparkling light-hearted comedy scenes keep you engaged in the first half, but the director falters in the second half, as he fails to resolve the situations he has built up in the first part, say the viewers.

Performances: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have delivered hilarious performances, which are the highlights of Good News. Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Anjana Sukhani, Yukta Mookhey and Auritra Ghosh have done justice to their respective roles and they are also among the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Good News has decent production values and music, picturisation, hilarious dialogues, good setups and costumes are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Good News movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's tweet review.

#GoodNewwz is an superhit film! Thoroughly entertaining from start to end. The screenplay has been written brilliantly, this flick tickles your bones and also touches your heart. Overall an brilliant heart touching comedic drama.

Just finished watching #GoodNewwz . It's year's last & one of the most entertaining films! Really a fresh concept to watch in India on the big screen. U will feel the real emotion of parentood with comic touch and the the essence of life & nature. It's a WINNER. 3.5 stars ⭐

So Here is interval There is lot of fun in this movie @akshaykumar sir again show that there is no one is better than him in comedy All the cast of #GoodNewwz performed really well. #GoodNewwzReview My rating till now ~

#GoodNewwzReview Perfectly timed by @raj_a_mehta Who made this a BIG WINNER Funny as LOL & as emotional as u all ll be feeling it in ur hearts Each & everything is more than satisfying about this Superstar @akshaykumar film.RB Rating's ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨ (4.25/5) #GoodNewwz

#GoodNewwz: MASTERPIECE Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ It's a roller-coaster ride of comedy and emotion's which keeps you hooked till end.. Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Diljeet, Kiara, all in terrific form].. Fully Recommended! BLOCKBUSTER #GoodNewwz

Just watched #GoodNewzz it's a HILARIOUS ! One of the BEST films I've seen in YEARS! @akshaykumar is FANTASTIC ! @diljitdosanjh is a SHINY Kareena is BRILLIANT @advani_kiara is ADORABLE/CUTE it's a SURESHOT BLOCKBUSTER! #GoodNewwzReview

#GoodNewwz Interval... This one is the most entertaining flick this year, wattaa fun ride this is, can't stop laughing, the situations created between the leads are too hilarious and all the actors are in their full element , @raj_a_mehta bhai, this is beyond expectations #Goodnewzz is 1 of the bestest movie this year, this humour filled concept drama will be lapped up by the audience upon release..undoubtedly the writing is the USP here, dialogues are top notch & performances are BRILLIANT @akshaykumar @KareenaKap00r @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @raj_a_mehta delivers a splendid film in his debut, the way he handles this subject (which is first of its kind) is Outstanding, making people laugh is not easy and he brilliantly creates situations, which will make audience fall from their seats laughing. @akshaykumar is superb in the comic scenes, actually there's no one quite like him in comedy, @KareenaKap00r shines the brightest and nails her part like a pro, @diljitdosanjh is the scene-stealer here & @advani_kiara is a revelation. #Goodnewzz

#GoodNewwz review :- One Word :- "FUNTASTIC" A Perfect blend of comedy, pun, emotion & chartbuster song makes it a complete package for movie lover's. Must watch for Cinema lover's. Full on content & creativity .Congrats @raj_a_mehta #goodnewwzreview #AkshayKumar

#GoodNewwz ends 2019 with the BANG !!! What a fantastic mixure of goof, urban comedy, emotions and all cinematic properties. Raj Mehta will receive lots of praise. Akshay Kumar is truly hilarious, Diljit is freaking funny. A guaranteed SUPER HIT and a potential BLOCKBUSTER! 7/10*

