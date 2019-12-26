Taran Adarsh, Joginder Tuteja, Sumit Kadel and other critics have given excellent reviews and ratings to Good Newwz (News / Newz) starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Good Newwz is one of the most-awaited Hindi movies of 2019 and is also the last Bollywood release of the year. The humour featured in its promos struck a chord with the filmgoers and raised expectations from the film, which is scheduled for worldwide release on December 27. Many movie buffs are eagerly waiting to watch the film in cinema halls this weekend.

Good Newwz has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The producers hosted a special screening of the film for some celebs and popular film critics, who are impressed with the movie and went gaga over Akshay Kumar and the team.

After watching the movie, some of them took to Twitter to share their reviews of Good Newwz. Besides giving it 4 plus star rating, they said that the movie has a well-written script, which is rarely explored in Bollywood and humour quotient is the key to the narrative. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's performances are the highlights of the film.

Here are some of those noted film critics' reviews and ratings for Good Newwz shared on Twitter:

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #GoodNewwz: EXCELLENT. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ This one's a SURE-FIRE HIT... Smart writing. Fantastic humour. Heartfelt emotions... Superb performances [#Akshay, #Kareena, #Diljit, #Kiara]... 2019 will conclude with a big winner, with #GoodNewwz. #GoodNewwzReview Good Newwz

Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

#GoodNewwz - #Interval - Super fantastic so far. It has "cool" written all over it. Effortless acting and eye catchy production values so far. Humour quotient is the key of the narrative. Looking forward to the second half now. #GoodNewwz - Yet again, @akshaykumar picks up a subject that not many would have touched and plays a part which has various shades. The superstar has several topical and relevant films to his name; now add this one to it. He nails it, and how. Very well done here. #GoodNewwz - The film wouldn't have been what it turns out to be if not for #KareenaKapoorKhan. She owns the film and makes sure that she is heard loud and clear when she talks about motherhood in the pre-climax. A mature actress was needed for this part and she is just perfect! #GoodNewws - Younger couple @diljitdosanjh and @advani_kiara are oh-so-adorable that you instantly want them to be your next door neighbors. They play this simple couple with so much honesty and love that your heart goes out to them. They are beautiful and lovely! #GoodNewwz - Film will do bare minimum 150 cr just in India. If smaller centres lap up to it as well, sky is the limit. @raj_a_mehta has hit a 6 in his debut directorial outing and his producers @karanjohar @akshaykumar @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 can order a champagne already! #GoodNewwz - The film is a SUPERHT at the bare minimum. A complicated subject has been narrated in such a simple way that it entertains throughout with several humorous and dramatic moments. Film stays consistent right through 1st and 2nd half with no dull moments ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 1/2

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

You will laugh like crazy & will shed tears with the emotions of Joy.. Akshay kumar comic timing in this film is LEGENDARY. Kareena kapoor proved why she is considered the best.. Dont miss this GEM at any cost. One of the finest film this year. Dhashak ka ant #GoodNewwz k saath. #GoodNewwz HYSTERICAL. Enthralls you with its superlative writing,content & top notch emotions. @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh #Kareena @advani_kiara delivers one of their finest act. @raj_a_mehta direction is FABULOUS . Potential BLOCKBUSTER . Rating- ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #GoodNewwzReview

Samina Shaikh @saminaUFshaikh

Watched #GoodNewwz today just to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan who's definitely amazing in the movie, @akshaykumar's double meaning conversations @diljitdosanjh being a loud mouth, @advani_kiara's cute silliness is to look out for! Dialogues are great @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar

Nirali Kanabar @NiraliKanabar7

#GoodNewwz HILARIOUS stuff. Perfect way to end 2019 and a precious Christmas gift. Halfway through the film and I am still laughing out loud. @diljitdosanjh -Dhamakedar entry thi ji!❤ @akshaykumar @advani_kiara #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ BLOCKBUSTER! Thankyou @diljitdosanjh, @akshaykumar, @advani_kiara and #KareenaKapoorKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan for this wholesome entertainer. 2019 is ending on such a GOOD note with #GoodNewwz! .@diljitdosanjh, @akshaykumar, @advani_kiara and #KareenaKapoorKhan's comic scenes are as excellent as their emotional ones. #GoodNewwz has no dull moment. Comic punches and one-liners are exceptionally funny and good.

Umesh Punwani @PunwaniUmesh

#GoodNewwz is GOOOOOOOD NEWS for all the exhibitors, audience, fans & everyone involved with it. @akshaykumar is back to what he does the BEST, this time it's not slapstick but it's situational. His chemistry with @diljitdosanjh is the USP of the film.#GoodNewwz: Definitely ONE of the most smartest, cleverest comedies to come out of Bollywood. Whole minimalistic set-up took me back to the days when comedies where simple! KUDOS to the team. @akshaykumar When I rated #Housefull4 a 3.5/5, many bashed me for my choice & it's okay because comedy is subjective but this one is GENUINE fun. Now, don't start with "@karanjohar ne kya diya, kya liya" jokes because #GoodNewwz is funnier than you. #AkshayKumar

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva