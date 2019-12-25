Raj Mehta is back with possibly one of the funniest and most entertaining films of the year - Good Newwz. After a long hiatus, the film will mark the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The duo was last seen together in 'Gabbar is Back' and 'Kambakkth Ishq'.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are playing the second lead pair in the movie. The film is set for a grand release on December 27. Few fans living abroad have already got a chance to watch the film and here's their review. Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover have also supported the film.

Amar Butala, who is the Chief Aquisition Officer at Fox Star Studios wrote: What a FUN film #GoodNewwz is!! absolutely LOVED it !! The writing is solid and the performances are all fantastic @akshaykumar sir @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh and #KareenaKapoorKhan all shine! Congratulations @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #MustWatch

Replying to him, Kiara Advani wrote, Yay!!! You got to watch the film before us Thankyouuuu so excited

Warda S Nadiadwala: And Wowwwww!!!! Staying true to its title #GoodNewwz is really GN for the fans @akshaykumar had me rolling on the seat laughing stomach still hurting, and how beautifully wrapped the climax #KareenaKapoorKhan @advani_kiara #DiljitDosanjh