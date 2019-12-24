Out of all the heart-breaks Bollywood has seen, the one that truly broke our hearts too was that of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena. Right when the nation was preparing itself to see the two tie-the-knot, the couple shocked everyone by their decision to split.

Kareena and Shahid were madly-in-love with each-other and their throwback interviews were a testimony to that. Talking about himself and the kind of boyfriend he is, Shahid had once said in an interview with Cosmopolitan that he is very moody and while sometimes he gets all romantic and takes Kareena for long drives, there are times when he gets quite sporty and takes her for jet-skiing. Talking about how they fell-in-love, Shahid said in the same interview, "We were dating within the first week of meeting each other...so you can say that, yes, we hit it off the moment we met!"

While no official confirmation behind the reason for their break-up ever came our way, several theories about what went wrong between the two have always made headlines.

Babita's interference: It is also said that Kareena's mother Babita and sister Karisma were not very happy with the fact that Bebo was going around asking directors to take Shahid Kapoor onboard for all the movies she was doing. While few used to listen, few didn't. Babita wasn't happy that Kareena was desperate to make it big for Shahid without focusing on her own career graph.

Family status: As per a report in Missmalini, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita were not in favour of the alliance. Though Shahid too belonged to a well-known lineage, they felt their families didn't have the same stature. Kareena's inclination toward Shahid was reportedly turning into an obsession, with the diva asking directors to cast him opposite her in movies.

Opposite personalities: It is said that their stark opposite personalities also made it difficult for them to stick together. From their lifestyle, habits to choice of friends; everything was diametrically opposite and hence they would often end up fighting, arguing or disagreeing with each-other. However, talking about what keeps their relationship going, Shahid had said, "The fact that we have such different personalities. She is extremely outspoken and impulsive. I am the opposite. We fill in each other's empty spaces, balance out each other's strengths and weaknesses, and that's what keeps us together."

Long distance: It is also said that the long distance between the two and their career graphs drifted them apart. While Kareena had become everyone's first choice in the industry, Shahid still was struggling to be in the priority list of producers, despite several hits to his name.

While Shahid Kapoor is now happily married to Mira Rajput and has two lovely kids, Kareena too has become the Begum of Pataudi by marrying Saif Ali Khan.