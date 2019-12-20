Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly a star in every sense but there are times when she has made some really big mistakes that the actress probably regrets. Kareena has missed a bundle of opportunities that came her way. Here's a list of movies that rejected by Kareena, which turned out to be blockbusters and won accolades for the actresses who replaced Kareena.

Fashion

According to Times Of India, Director Madhur Bhandarkar's first choice was Kareena Kapoor as Meghna Mathur in Fashion but due to some prior commitments Kareena didn't take up the role and it went to Priyanka that gave her National award.

Kaho Naa Pyar Hain

Twitter

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel became stars overnight when these stars debuted from Kaho Naa Pyar Hain. But it would be Kareena Kapoor's debut film if she wouldn't have chosen 'Refugee' over Kaho Na Pyar Hain as her debut. Also, Kareena had left Kaho Naa Pyar Hain halfway and opted 'Refugee'.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

sacnlik

Aishwarya Rai is best remembered for her performance in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the actress also won many awards for the film but it wouldn't have been possible if Kareena wouldn't have rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Queen

Queen proved to be a turning point for Kangana Ranaut in her career. According to a report by Times Now, Kareena didn't find this to be an interesting project. But Kangana won the National award for her role.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kareena had even rejected Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan did confront the actress about the same on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Preity got the role and the film was a blockbuster of the year.

Ramleela

Kareena had has not only rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' but also rejected Ramleela that went onto become a superhit and also brought Ranveer and Deepika together for life.