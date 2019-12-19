Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' will hit screens on the 20th of December, 2019. Chulbul Pandey the cop will be back on- screen with his glasses tucked behind. 'Dabangg 3' has come after a gap of 7 years ever since Dabangg 2 released. The Dabangg franchise is known as one of the successful franchises. And so Dabangg 3 helmed by Prabhu Deva is up with more action, excellent comic timing and a complete masala entertainer.Considering the box office success of the last two films in the Dabangg series, film trade analyst Girish Johar is expecting Dabangg 3 to be a hit as well.

"A Salman Khan film is coming during the festive period of Christmas when the business is up at the Indian box office. It is a hardcore masala entertainer. Makers are releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and are penetrating the south market as well. So, I am expecting a great start to the film at the box office," Johar said.

Dabangg and Dabangg 2 released in 2010 and 2012 respectively entered the 100 crore club and became a superhit. While Dabangg earned 138 crores at the box office, Dabangg 2 earned 155 crores. And with the release of Dabangg 3, it goes without saying that this shall a feather on the hat. Talking about the success of Dabangg 3, Girish Johar said, "It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience finds the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend."

Though Salman's previous releases Bharat and Race 3 didn't perform well at the box office it hasn't affected Salman's stardom in any case and fans still want to witness the craze of a Salman Khan film.

Also, one plus point for Dabangg 3 is that there is no other Bollywood movie clashing with it. Releasing during Christmas Dabangg shall mint good box office business considering vacation and new year coming up.

Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjerekar making her debut with Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan Films.