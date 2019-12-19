It has been several months since Sana Khan and Melvin Louis decided to call it quits, but it seems like the duo has still not been able to move on. It was on Valentine's day that Sana had shared the news of being in love without saying much. Sana had shared a picture with celebrity choreographer Melvin Louis, twinning in red and blushing.

On Melvin's birthday, Sana had written on social media while wishing him, "I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person, Mel. There are so many good things I'm learning from you every single day Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too I'm super lucky to have you in my life Thank you for choosing me I love you forever Happy Birthday my love." (sic)

Confessing her love for Melvin, Sana had told Spotboye, "Everybody needs love. We're no different. Yes, I am in love with Melvin and the best part is we are on the same page in this relationship." Melvin too had told the portal, "It's an endless affair with Sana. She is really special to me. I want all of her, all the time."

However, soon, all the pictures of Melvin with Sana were deleted from her page and Sana even unfollowed him on social media platforms. On being asked, Sana had said that it was all due to technical glitch.

But the latest we hear is that Melvin and Sana are trying their best to avoid coming face-to-face with each other. Sana and Melvin had invested in Street Ball League, a basketball tournament, when they were happily in a relationship. But ever since their break-up, Sana, who was a regular at the matches earlier, has stopped attending any. While all the other team members, coaches, ambassadors and owners remain present, Sana has not attended any of the matches. But she makes sure to send gift hampers for the team.

Well, Sana and Melvin looked great together and we would love to see them sort out their differences and get back together, once again!