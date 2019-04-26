Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan made a splash on the Internet when she confessed love for her boyfriend! Sana Khan is dating choreographer Melvin Louis and revealed this to the world with not one but three lovely messages on Instagram, complete with lovey-dovey pictures of the two.

The couple looks much in love and everything that Sana Khan said seems true about her feelings for Melvin Louis. The beautiful Sana Khan, who starred in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho (2014) post-Bigg Boss 6 (2012), is on a high as far as her romantic life goes.

On the occasion of Melvin Louis' birthday, Sana Khan posted on Instagram, "I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you ♥️I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person mel there are so many good things I m learning frm you every single day . Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too ♥️I m super lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for choosing me I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday my love ♥️".

Sana Khan followed that lovely message up with another photo and a sweet caption that read, "I fell in love with you because of the million things you never knew you were doing ♥️

#merasabkuch #melvinlouis #sanakhan#birthdayboy #loveyou".

In her third birthday post for Melvin, Sana Khan has posted a picture of them in a close hug. Both of them are dressed in black and looking like they are made for each other. Sana has captioned the image as, "If I did anything right in my life , it was when I gave my heart to u ♥️".

Sana Khan was also seen in the Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and in a leading role in the 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho.

Melvin Louis is a popular choreographer. His recent dance video on the Punjabi hit song Lamberghini is very popular on YouTube, with over 26 million views. The video features Harleen Sethi (Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend and actress) alongside Melvin Louis. Take a look.