Fans of Uri actor Vicky Kaushal were happy to see him dating actress Harleen Sethi. Although some female fans may have been jealous of her, it came as a shock to all in March 2019 when strong rumours suggested Vicky and Harleen had broken up. This speculation happened when it was noticed that Harleen Sethi had suddenly unfollowed Vicky Kaushal on social media.

Vicky Kaushal recently admitted to being single, while Harleen Sethi is said to be going through depression and also dealing with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In a post on Instagram today, Harleen Sethi has shared a beautiful poem on heartbreak, failure and finding strength again.

'Link ups don't build me, Breakups don't break me, Wins don't fill me, Failures don't kill me,' says Harleen Sethi in her poem on Instagram, which is an obvious reference to her recent heartbreak. Read the full poem here:

"From where I started

To where I've come

I dint design this path

His will was welcome

Fearlessly hustling

Energetic and bustling

I found who I was

A small fish in a big pond

I enjoyed the eccentricities

Performances and anxieties

Feeling alive everyday

Making a mark in my own way

Link ups don't build me

Breakups don't break me

Wins don't fill me

Failures don't kill me

I feel complete

I feel sufficient

I have my own swag

I am my own tag."

When they were dating, Vicky Kaushal had revealed about Harleen Sethi on an episode of Famously Filmfare, "We happened to meet through common friends. It felt right from the very beginning. We never questioned it. The beginning isn't too far off. It only started last year. It was beautiful to get to know each other. But at the same time, feeling right from the very beginning. And whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We didn't rush it or question it. It just seemed right. We enjoy each other's company. We are our best critics. It's a happy space."

On Novemember 27 last year, for ALT Balaji's Broken But Beautiful web series premiere, Harleen Sethi had posted a video on Instagram and captioned her post thus: "My heartbreak taught me I am the centre of my universe.. That self love is not selfish.. Introspect regularly and give unconditionally... Here's my truth and my #broken story." Of course, this was just for the web series. Who knew a heartbreak would turn out to be true?