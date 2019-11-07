In the world of social media where posting pictures with loved ones seems to be a validation of strong relationships, unfollowing each other on the platforms is synonymous to breakups. In the recent past, many celebrity couples have unfollowed each other on Instagram thus hinting that all is not well in their paradise.

However, there are times when the unfollowing happen not due to personal differences but for technical glitches and unfortunately, it takes just seconds for fans to misunderstand it for a breakup. The latest victim of such misunderstanding is actress Sana Khan and choreographer beau Melvin Louis.

According to an India Forums report, Sana unfollowed Melvin and also seemed to have deleted their pictures from her account although the latter continues to follow her. However, when contacted, Sana, who starred in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho (2014), out-rightly rubbished the report claiming that they are very much together. Clearing air about unfollowing Melvin on Instagram, she said that she is facing some technical issues as she recently changed her hand-set.

"No, there is nothing like that. Actually there is some problem with my phone right now. I recently got a new handset and there are a lot of issues happening. I'm receiving some messages from three years ago. There are some major issues and I need to get it fixed. But. there's nothing like it," she told the portal.

Sana rose to fame with Bigg Boss 6

Earlier this year, Sana, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 6, confirmed her relationship with Louis on Instagram. On the dancer's birthday, the actress expressed her love for him with lovey-dovey pictures of the two. "I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you ♥️I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person mel there are so many good things I m learning frm you every single day . Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too ♥️I m super lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for choosing me I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday my love ♥️", she wrote.

Since then, the much-in-love couple has been sharing cute pictures of their special moments on Instagram.