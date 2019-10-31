The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stone unturned to spice up the show. From big fights to controversies, the season has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the show. In fact, to add fuel to the ongoing fights among the inmates, four wildcard contestants will soon enter the house. While wildcard entries -Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav - have already entered the house albeit the secret room, the latest addition is actress Shefali Zariwala, who rose to fame with the iconic number Kanta Laga.

Shefali too is locked inside the secret room and in the promo the actress was seen revealing how the house is divided into two groups and that the entire scenario will change in a week's time when she along with the rest of the wildcard contestants will enter the house and create havoc. Ever since the news of the Kanta Laga girl entering Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 broke out, viewers have been excited to know more about her. No point guessing that her entry will raise the temperature inside the house.

Shefali, who is popularly known as the Kanta Laga girl, was last seen in Nach Baliye 5 with her husband Parag Tyagi. The couple gave a tough competition with their sizzling dance moves. Interestingly, Shefali has shared the screen space with Salman in the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi that also had Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Although her screen time was short, the particular scene with Salman is going viral now.

In the scene, both the actors had a rather awkward encounter. Shefali's character was sleeping alongside an unaware Sameer (Salman's character) on his bed when he gets caught by his ladylove Rani (Priyanka's character). This was planned by wicked Sunny (Akshay's character) to create differences between Sameer and Rani.

Watch the video below: