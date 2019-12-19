Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has been mired with controversies ever since the trailer and songs of the film have come out. The protest is against the song 'Hud Hud', where Salman can be seen dancing with Sadhus holding guitars.

Certain Hindu organisations have objected to the scene and urged the Central Board of Film Certification to take necessary actions against it. But the makers have voluntarily edited the scenes from the song, keeping in mind the sentiments of people.

Salman Khan announced on social media, "Keeping everyone's sentiments in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg."

Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and Saee Manjerekar in lead roles. Dabangg 3 is the third instalment from the hit franchise. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 will hit screens on 20th December.