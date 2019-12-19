Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that Alia Bhatt is nothing less than a child to Karan Johar. Ever since the ace and topmost filmmaker gave Alia a grand debut in Student of the Year, Karan has been hand-holding her in matters related to professional and personal life.

While Alia herself calls Karan Johar her 'family' and his children – Yash and Roohi her 'siblings', Karan too, never shies away from expressing his happiness over Alia's professional growth and personal relationships like a proud father. On Karan Johar's 46th birthday, Alia wished him on Instagram and said, "Happy birthday my father, my friend, my life teacher, my selfie-teacher! I must've done something right in my last life to deserve an all in one relationship with a beautiful soul like you. Love you to the moon and back Karan. Thank you for being you."

"One person who I can talk to anything under the sun; be it personal, professional, philosophical and something that gives me a good and fun perspective in Karan Johar. Talking to him refreshes me to another level," Alia had said at an event.

Karan Johar on Alia Bhatt as his third child

At various events and on social media, Karan Johar has lauded Alia Bhatt's acting abilities and even called her his 'third child'. The fact that he shares a great bond with Alia's beau and actor, Ranbir Kapoor has acted as the icing on the cake. Karan has also expressed his happiness and anticipation over when he would get to see Alia as a bride and Ranbir as a groom.

However, looks like, Kiara Advani is slowly emerging as the blue-eyed girl of the Dharma camp. And Karan Johar's favourite too. Not taking away anything from Kiara's prolific performances and impeccable acting chops, but Kiara has been seen in more Dharma films in the last one-two years than many other actresses - Lust Stories, Kalank, Good Newwz. "He cast me after Machine. He saw me before anybody else did for which I will always be grateful. I look to him as a mentor. I seek his advice on the littlest of things whether it is film scripts or clothes. He's so helpful and so approachable. I know he has my best interests at heart. I feel fortunate that I have him as part of my life. There's so much to learn from him," Kiara had said about K Jo to India Today.

She also said, "Karan Johar is my mentor because he changed my career by giving me the roles that he has. Whenever he advises me, I take it seriously. I can tell him if I don't like anything as well, he has that approachable quality. If you don't like the script, say no. He is not somebody who is egoistic, he is very open."

Karan Johar even referred to her as 'my girl' at the trailer launch of Good Newwz. And while Alia is busy making career-defining films, we wonder if Kiara Advani has turned into the new 'Alia Bhatt' for Karan Johar.