Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani is the latest celebrity to face the wrath of trolls for her looks during her recent outing. She recently attended the Spa Fit & Fab Awards 2019 held on Wednesday. She had a reunion with her Kabir Singh co-actor Shahid Kapoor and were seen posing for photographs together on the red carpet. However, Kiara's unusual looks grabbed attention of several online users who couldn't stop criticising her appearance.

On the red carpet, Kiara was seen wearing a shimmery bronze gown with a thigh-high slit and Shahid wore a quirky black and white suit. While online users were all praise for Shahid, they, however, felt that Kiara was wearing too much make-up which ruined her overall looks.

"Seems she have tattooed her eyebrows after MS dhoni she doesn't look natural anymore since after that film," a user trolled Kiara for her red carpet look.

Another user commented, "Make up ruined thr look...too much highlighter between eye brows and she is so giving pose to look like Kareena." And some even accused her of undergoing plastic surgery that went wrong.

However, there were many of their fans who were quite happy to see their Kabir and Preeti (characters played by Shahid and Kiara in Kabir Singh) together.

Take a look.