Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat had been one of the most talked about films in Bollywood. The lead actors Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brought their respective onscreen characters of Maharawal Ratan Singh, Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati to life with their brilliant performances.

One would find it difficult to imagine other actors replacing Shahid, Ranveer and Deepika in the film. But if you ask Shahid to replace the three leads of Padmaavat, he would like to see Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam trio Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the film which is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem Padmavat.

"Actually, the cast of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' would work well for that film as well," Shahid Kapoor told Neha Dhupia in an episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 4.

Shahid is currently enjoying the success of Kabir Singh which has broken several box office records and went on to earn over Rs 275 crore at the domestic market.

He recently said that the success of Kabir Singh came to him at the right time because of which he is now been able to spend quality time with his wife and kids without any worries. He also spoke about the depiction of toxic character like Kabir Singh on screen and was of the opinion that as long as you are not glorifying his actions, it is all right to show such characters in a movie.