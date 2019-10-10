Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is undoubtedly one of the most talked about and criticised films of 2019. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was bashed by the critics and a certain section of audience for allegedly promoting toxic masculinity and untowards behaviour of men towards women. However, despite heavy criticism, the movie went on to collect Rs 331.24 crore in India itself and a total of Rs 372.30 crore worldwide. A lot of people had come forward and shared their opinions about the film, and the latest celebrity to comment on Kabir Singh was none other than Shahid's ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan.

When Kareena was asked about her views on the character of Kabir Singh, she said that she doesn't believe in such flawed characters to portray on screen.

"I haven't seen the film. But clearly it hasn't affected anything because the movie has made over Rs 300 crores. So, it's a double edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well. But I'm happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don't personally believe in a character like that because that's not me as a person," Kareena Kapoor was quoted as saying by Filmfare in her recent interview.

Talking about the heavy criticism against Shahid Kapoor starrer, Kareena said that it was good for people having varied opinions about the film but she felt it was sad that the people who critcised the film were outnumbered by those who liked it.

"But, at the end of the day, it's a film and it has worked. But I'm happy that people are talking about things and they want their voice to be heard. But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That's the reality which is sad," Kareena said.