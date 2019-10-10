Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the biggest female stars of Bollywood. And when two celebs have achieved so much in their career, ego clashes happen at times. Same had once happened between the two divas on Koffee with Karan.

Although there is no enmity between Priyanka and Kareena now, there was a time when PeeCee had taken a burning dig at Bebo for not having a national award in her kitty. Priyanka holds a national award for her performance in Fashion.

It all started after Kareena on the show had said that national awards do not matter for her, and it is the audience's love that actually is important for her. "I don't want the national award... I seriously don't need any such thing. I would only want the audience to go and watch the film once and that will be more than enough for me. Once everybody should see the movie and say it is a good watch," the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress had said.

On the same episode, Kareena had made a comment on Priyanka saying, "I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from". Apparently, this was the comment that did not go down well the former Miss World.

When Priyanka had appeared on the same show, and the host asked her to respond to Kareena's query, she had said, "I think it's the same place that her boyfriend gets it from". She had referred to Saif Ali Khan and his foreign education.

However, it is Priyanka's remark on Kareena's national award comment that had made their cold war quite evident. "Well, I guess if you don't have one (National Award), then it's just sour grapes!" Priyanka had said.

Cat fights in Bollywood are not a rare thing, but we are glad that the two fabulous actresses are now in cordial terms.