While Kareena Kapoor has been a Koffee veteran passing judgements on other celebrities, there were a few celebrities who took a dig at her on the show too. Let's take a look at celebs who said some of the most amusing and mean statements about Kareena.

Anurag Kashyap: Kareena Kapoor, who is known for rejecting many of the films which went onto become classics, had rejected Anurag's film too. When Anurag was asked one piece of advice he would like to give Kareena, the ace director said, "Next time you should not ask who is in the film, you should ask what is the film."

Deepika Padukone: The fact that Deepika Padukone ganged up against Ranbir Kapoor and said the meanest of the things probably did not go down well with Kareena. Kareena Kapoor's relationship with Deepika Padukone has always been more of hate than of love and friendship. It all started when most of the roles rejected by Kareena Kapoor went to Deepika Padukone and turned out to be huge blockbusters.

Karan Johar asked Deepika what would have been a good alternative career option for Kareena Kapoor, to which Deepika had quickly responded, "Charity".

Priyanka Chopra: While the divas patched it up on the couch, it was at the same place both of them had made mean comments about each other. When Karan asked Priyanka what is it that she would like to steal from the computer of Kareena Kapoor, Mrs Chopra had said, "Does Kareena have a computer in the first place?"

Bipasha Basu: The war that began between Bipasha and Kareena on the sets of Ajnabee continued even on the Koffee couch. When Kareena was asked to say something about John Abraham, Kareena had said, "expressionless". Not the one to take things lightly, when Bipasha was asked the same thing about Kareena, Bips said, "Too many expressions."

Preity Zinta: Very few know that before Preity Zinta, Karan Johar had offered Kal Ho Na Ho to Kareena Kapoor. Kareena not only did not do the film but also got into a cold war with Karan.

In an episode where Karan had invited both Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor, he showed them a video of Preity. Talking about Kareena, Preity had said, "Kareena, thank you for Kal Ho Na Ho. Don't hold me for it, you always hold me for it. I don't have any problem with her, but, I do have a problem when she ignores me. I don't like that. Kareena says hi to me when Karan is around. I think, Kareena, we are both actors of the Indian film industry and we should just take a chill-pill."