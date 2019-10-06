Vivek Oberoi's press conference alleging threats by Salman Khan over Aishwarya Rai will always remain one of the worst chapters in the closet of Bollywood.

In an interview with Farah Khan, titled – Tere Mere Beech Mein – Vivek spilled the beans on the entire controversy. Talking about calling the press conference, Vivek said he realised that he had made the mistake as soon as he sat in front of the media people for the press conference. He realised that he should have handled it man-to-man and not this way. He also stressed on the fact that his close friend, Sohail Khan, had indeed asked him to wait so he could intervene and solve the matter. But Vivek acted instinctively and was outcasted overnight after the episode.

Aishwarya Rai's now husband, Abhishek Bachchan too had criticised Vivek's action and had said, "In the film industry, there is a code of honour whereby all problems are sorted out internally."

Kareena Kapoor had also stressed that Vivek should have confronted Salman and clarified the matter. Kareena had said, "If he (Vivek) had a problem with Salman, why could he not solve it instead of going to the press?"

Salman Khan's close friend, Suniel Shetty had said, "I don't know what's happening with Vivek and how he looks at life. Being an actor and a coartiste, he should not have taken the matter to the press. If he felt Salman had behaved badly, he [Oberoi] should have confronted him [Khan] physically instead of talking about it on television. I thought it was in very bad taste. Everyone believes Vivek has done it for publicity," reported Filmibeat.

While Vivek has tried several times to mend the bridge with Salman after the episode, Salman has never been ready to forgive him.