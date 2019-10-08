Shahid Kapoor's performance in Kabir Singh won thousands of hearts as the film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters and the actor also received immense appreciation.

However, one incident while doing a particular emotional scene with Kiara Advani proves the kind of deep involvement Shahid had with the character.

One scene during the climax of Kabir Singh, Shahid's character was seen hugging Kiara's character after the latter informs him of her being pregnant with his child. Teary-eyed Shahid and Kiara were seen getting very emotional at that moment. But did you know Shahid was so emotionally driven during the scene that he had goosebumps on his hand while shooting it.

A fan on Twitter shared screenshots from the scene, where a zoomed image shows Shahid's hands having goosebumps while he hugs Kiara. "When the actor brings the character to life and feels his emotions, the audience will be glued to the screen. Shahid Kapoor actually had goosebumps when #KabirSingh got to know that he's going to be a father. Respect, Shahid," the fan tweeted with the pictures.

The actor himself replied to the tweet, confirming that even director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had noticed it, but he was not aware of it.

"Even I didn't notice that. The director Sandeep told me after he saw the edit. Amazing that you caught it," Shahid tweeted. Well, now we know how Shahid pulls off such difficult characters so convincingly.

Kabir Singh, which is an official Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, had faced a lot of criticism also from a section of people, but the film became a huge box office success. It is one of those films that received equal amount of love and hate from the audience.

While some appreciated the drama and performances, some others accused it of glorifying toxic masculinity.