With Kabir Singh's phenomenal success at the box office, Shahid Kapoor seems to have substantially hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore a film.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor, who was apparently charging Rs 30 crore a film, will now be charging Rs 35 crore.

If this particular report turns out to be true, Shahid Kapoor will become one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood joining the likes of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor.

According to various reports, Salman apparently charges Rs 60 crore a film, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar charge between Rs 30-40 crore whereas Ranbir Kapoor charges Rs 30 crore a film.

Kabir Singh has taken the box office by storm and has been rewriting record books not just in India but in the international market as well. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has, so far, collected Rs 243.17 crore in its third week and is all set to surpass the lifetime business of URI - The Surgical Strike.

The movie has now become the 10th highest grossing films of all time in India pushing URI to the 11th spot.