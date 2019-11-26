Saif Ali Khan is one of the most good looking Bollywood actors and hails from a royal family. But even he had to try quite hard to convince Kareena Kapoor Khan for marriage.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bebo revealed that she did not accept Saif's marriage proposal twice as she was not sure about it. Kareena further said that she did not right away reject his proposal, but she wanted to know him more before taking the big step. Saif had proposed her while shooting for Tashan.

Bebo wasn't sure about marrying Saif

"He did tell me that 'I think we should get married'. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like 'I don't know because I don't know you'. So it was not really a 'no' but it was more like a 'I want to know you better'," the actress said.

Being a happily married couple with a kid now, Kareena now considers marrying Saif as the "best decision" of her life. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress also added that she was always sure to continue working after marriage and motherhood, and Saif also always supported her.

No compromise with work

"I was so clear about the fact that my professional life is different from my personal life. It can't be a disease to fall in love, is it? It can't be death. I told Saif, I said 'listen I'm never going to stop working', and he was like 'you must do that'," Kareena said.

Saif and Kareena's affair and eventual marriage had faced quite a bit of trolling due to their age difference, but the couple always remained indifferent to such negativity