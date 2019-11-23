Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is a popular face in the industry, but even she was out of work after she became a mother. She said that she did not get any offer despite giving an award-winning performance in Tumhari Sulu.

Talking about the perception surrounding actress' potential to work in the industry post-pregnancy, Neha said that she did not get a film offer even after a year of her becoming a mother. "Firstly, I believe that you cannot wait for work to come to you. We all have our platforms today and we all have shops. Secondly, when you become a mum, yes, there is a perception. The last thing I did before pregnancy was Tumhari Sulu, for which I won an award. But despite that, I did not get any offers as far as movies are concerned, post-pregnancy. I did not get any offers after I gave birth either. Now, I am in talks for a web show, so let's see about that," she told Pinkvilla.

However, things were pretty different in Kareena Kapoor Khan's case. She was offered Veere Di Wedding while she was pregnant, and she shot the film just six months after Taimur's birth. "I started shooting for Veere Di Wedding when Taimur was six-and-a-half-months old. I think it is unheard of when an actress has actually gone back to work so soon after delivering a baby, but I was so sure that this is what I want to do, that I picked Taimur up, took him to Delhi, took him to the shoot and did the film. And I told [that to] Anil Kapoor and Rhea [Kapoor, producers of Veere Di Weeding] because I was like, without Taimur I won't be able to do the film," Bebo had said in an interview.

While Kareena had impressed all with her body transformation right after delivery, Neha had to face a lot of body-shaming also post-pregnancy. "I did not have insecurity when I was pregnant. I started facing body image issue after I gave birth. I am not saying that people need to lose weight, being perfect is everyone's own version. But, what happens mentally is that everything acts up together. I remember I was trolled very badly where a female journalist wrote something on my weight, and I wrote back. It is not fair to trouble a new mum over her body weight," Neha added.