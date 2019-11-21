And she's here! After almost a year of waiting to see Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter – Mehr Dhupia Bedi – we have finally got a good look at her. On Mehr's first birthday, parents Angad and Neha took her to Bishan Singh Bedi's ancestral home and the proud and happy granddad shared photos of the couple along with their daughter. And we have to say, Mehr looks absolutely adorable and cute as a button.

Breaking the news to parents

Recently Angad had spilled the beans on Neha's pregnancy. Talking about how he breached the topic of marriage with Neha's parents, Angad said, "I said, 'You know what? We are going to have a baby!' Bohot jhaad padi. I don't think that they were really prepared for the fact to hear the news that you were expecting."

Reason behind hiding pregnancy

"I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn't showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job. Fortunately, my energy levels are high," Neha had said after the couple made their pregnancy news public.

Decision to keep it hidden

When quizzed by reporters whether Neha's pregnancy was the reason behind their hush-hush wedding, Angad had once said, "If someone wants to say something, I am not here to comment on anybody's statement. Everybody has a right to their opinion, I feel whenever we want to make anything public, we will as a couple- whether it's our personal front or professional work- whatever we want to share, we will willingly come forward and do that. We shared our wedding pictures but if we want to keep it private then that's how it will be done. It's not that we hid anything from anybody, we tweeted ourselves. There are certain calls that we should make as a couple and there are certain things as a family we want to keep private, we will keep private."

While Neha Dhupia is busy as a judge on Roadies and hosting several chat shows, Angad Bedi is making his presence felt on the big screen and the small screen with many pivotal roles.