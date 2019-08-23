It's been a busy time for Angad who has just wrapped up four back to back projects - starting with Zoya Factor, Verdict, Inside Edge and Kargil Girl. The actor wanted to take a well-deserved break before walking into the shoot of the next schedule of Inside Edge, juggling it with the promotions of Zoya Factor. Whisking away Neha for a stroll on the beach, the actor wanted her to have a good time on her birthday, giving the world husband goals.

Attentive and kind as a husband, Angad also knows that Neha soon kicks off a new project and this is the only intimate time they can spend with each other and their eight-month-old baby Mehr before work schedules start getting busy.

Angad will be hosting a birthday dinner for Neha that will comprise of her favourite dishes and a special gift from him. The couple had a fairytale love story and their happiness quadrupled with the birth of their daughter Mehr.

Speaking about it, Angad said, "I am looking forward to some downtime with Neha and Mehr. Its Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to the Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr."

"The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, Work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family," he added.