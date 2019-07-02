Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's sudden, unannounced, surprise wedding took us all off-guard, including dear friend, Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj, who used to share a close bond with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi was left deeply hurt over not being informed about their wedding in advance. Just like the rest of the world, Singh too came to know of their wedding through social media.

And it seems, Yuvraj Singh, hasn't been able to forgive the two and move on, as yet. Yuvraj, who has taken retirement from all forms of cricket, recently hosted a lavish bash to celebrate his new innings. While we saw the who's who of the industry in full attendance, we were left disappointed with Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's absence from the do. Not just that, even Kim Sharma, who used to date Yuvraj at one point-of-time was invited but not these two. Ouch!

"My best friend did post an Instagram post very recently on friendship day and I read that post. Yuvi's quote was something like – just my take on people and who I thought were friends, after the experience, I would like to say I love my dogs more. Something like that, I just thought it was a bit immature. It was my fault and I say this very openly that I should've given him more time but then unfortunately for us the decision making was so sudden. He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want me to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him. He is a dear friend of mine," Angad had said during No Filter Neha.

Well, all we hope that these two resolve their differences soon.