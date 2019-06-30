Life is always about the next innings and Yuvraj Singh seems to be vouching for this adage. The cricketer who has had a brilliant cricketing career spanning over two decades, has finally decided to retire from all forms of cricket leaving behind a legacy and position that would be tough to fill. After his retirement, Yuvraj is set to star in the Hindi adaptation of popular series – The Office.

To celebrate the day his new innings, the cricketer threw a lavish bash in Mumbai, which had the crème-de-la-crème of the cricket world and the entertainment industry in full swing. What was surprising was that the cricketer was seen having an amazing time with his former girlfriend – Kim Sharma – at the party. Actress and his wife, Hazel Keech, too posed with the two of them for a candid click, setting the internet talking.

Nita Ambani, Shloka and Akash Ambani, Masaba Gupta, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Kapoor, Moh Kaif, Shikhar Dhawan, Sania Mirza and many other celebs were present at the do.

After four years of dating, just when there were rumours of Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma being ready to walk down the aisle, the country was shocked by the news of the couple drifting apart. While many sections blamed Yuvraj Singh's mother, Shabnam Singh, of being the reason behind this, many claimed the truth was something else. As per a TOI report, it was Kim Sharma's abusive and possessive behaviour that made Yuvraj Singh call off the relationship. Yuvraj's mother, Shabnam Singh said that though her son discusses everything with her, when it comes to marriage he is bound to do what's best for him and she would let him take his own call. Kim Sharma never came out in the open to talk about the affair or the break-up.