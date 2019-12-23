Akshay Kumar has yet again found himself in hot waters for allegedly making fun and abusing Lord Rama in Good Newwz trailer. Angry netizens have been slamming the Khiladi Kumar left, right and center for disrespecting the Hindu god in the name of delivering cheap humour on screen.

In the controversial scene from Good Newwz, a man can be seen explaining to Akshay at a gathering about how they named his son Hola Ram. The man reasons that they landed this particular name as their son was born on Holi festival. To which then, Akshay replies, "Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua..warna..."

The joke's indirect reference to male's genitals has irked netizens a lot. In no time, Akshay was brutally trolled for associating the Hindu god with a cheap humour to tickle the funny bone of the audience. And netizens have been shaming the actor ever since the clip surfaced online.

This is not the first time Akshay had to face the wrath of netizens for his actions. Akshay landed himself in a soup by liking a video that mocked the attack on Jamia. When checked minutes later, it appeared that it has been 'unliked'. The actor was immediately trolled for his tweet.

Later, Akshay tweeted to clarify that he had accidentally liked the tweet while scrolling through Twitter timeline and wasn't intentional. "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts," He had tweeted.

Now akshay kumar directly abusing our Lord ram for cheap humour



AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA



Shame @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/zI1s0SBKCb — Chulbul Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) December 21, 2019

