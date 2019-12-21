Krushna Abhishek has been hogging the limelight with his portrayal of a girl named Sapna who runs a beauty parlour on The Kapil Sharma Show. He is often seen taking digs at his mama Govinda but this time around, it was Akshay Kumar who stole his thunder by taking a dig at the comedian.

On the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay and Kareena along with Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh were seen promoting their upcoming film Good Newwz, which is slated to release on December 27.

And while the cast of Good Newwz were having a good time with Kapil Sharma, Krushna as Sapna made a stunning entry on stage to add some more spice to audience's entertainment.

And before Krushna could finish explaining his weird massages, Akshay soon hijacked the stage and started making fun of the comedian by calling him a lazy nephew to Govinda.

Akshay said, "In Bhanja massage, there is a mama jo mehnat karta hai, film industry mein naam banata hai. Uske baad ek sust bhanja aata hai jo uss mama ka naam le lekar logon se paise lutta hai." And everyone burst into laughter including Kapil and Krushna on the stage.

The fallout between Krushna and Govinda is known to everyone and the comedian is still trying to make peace with the Bollywood superstar.