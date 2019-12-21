Let's take a look at the latest TRP report for the week:

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: There is no stopping Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. The show has steadily and slowly developed a fanbase and is a constant in the top ten of the TRP list every week. While it was at the second spot last week, the Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma starrer Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has topped the charts once again this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The buzz and controversy around Taarak Mehta aka Disha Wakhani's return has kept the momentum of the show going strong for several weeks in a row. While fans were hopeful of her return after she shot for a small segment of the show - which went viral online - things did not materialize between the producer and the actress. Her husband Mayur Padia quashed all hopes by telling a portal that Disha will not return on the show. The show was at the third spot last week and this week it has bagged the second position with 3.1 points.

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, has slipped down to the third spot this week with 2.9 points.

Choti Sardarni: The show, which made an entry into the top ten of the chart in its debut week and even grabbed the top spot one week has now taken up the fourth spot with 2.9 points.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has again bounced back and taken up the fifth spot this week in the charts with 2.7 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show recently completed its 100th episode where the team of Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh graced the show. This month has also been special for Kapil Sharma as he not only celebrated his first wedding anniversary but also welcomed his first baby girl into the world. The Kapil Sharma Show has grabbed the sixth spot this week with 2.6 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Asha Negi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the seventh spot this week with 2.5 points.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is at the eighth spot this week with 2.5 points.

Indian Idol: After a long gap, Indian Idol is back in the list at the ninth spot with 2.3 points.

Bigg Boss 13: Last but not the least, we have Bigg Boss 13 at the tenth spot with 2.3 points.