This weekend the Kapil Sharma Show would be celebrating the completion of its 100th episode. And the team of Good Newwz would be on the sets with them to make this moment even grander. Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh would be seen at their comic best for the episode.

Archana Puran Singh also prepped for the episode in her own unique way. Dressed in a beautiful pink attire, Archana looked ravishing as always. Sharing a picture of herself from the episode, Archana wrote, "Singh is Pink. Bubblegum pink. Colour me Pink. Pinky chali Patiala. Hot Pink. Pink Punk. Pink Kink. #neon #pinkaesthetic #pinkpinkpink #pink #pinky #pinkprincess #pinkgirl #pinkmood #100episodes #celebration #TKSS #thekapilsharmashow #lovemywork"

Kareena spat on Akshay Kumar

Sharing a funny incident from their film Good Newwz, Akshay had revealed that while shooting, Kareena spat on him numerous times so much so that he had to re-do his makeup. "When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me," he recalled.

Kareena's onion earrings

Kareena Kapoor channelled her inner 'poo' by not only wearing a beautiful a custom hand-painted pure Italian organza powder blue saree by Picchika which had 'Bebo' written on it but by also flaunting 'onion' earrings gifted to her by Krushna Abhishek.

Kareena and Shahid Kapoor

It would also be interesting to see how Kareena Kapoor reacts to Chandan Prabhakar's get-up as Kabir Singh. Chandan would come dressed as Kabir Singh as Kiara Advani was the leading lady in the film opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Archana Puran Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu

Talking about how different she is from Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana said in an interview with HT, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."