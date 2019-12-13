Let's take a look at the latest TRP report for the week:

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, which was at the top spot for the last several weeks, has continued its glorious run and again reclaimed the top spot this week.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: There is no stopping Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. The show has steadily and slowly developed a fanbase and is a constant in the top ten of the TRP list every week. It has taken up the second spot this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taken up the third spot this week. The mystery behind Disha Vakani's return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) continues to intensify.

While fans were hopeful of her return after she shot for a small segment of the show - which went viral online - things did not materialize between the producer and the actress. Her husband Mayur Padia quashed all hopes by telling a portal that Disha will not return on the show for good since talks with the makers remain unsolved.

Choti Sardarni: The show, which made an entry into the top ten of the chart in its debut week and even grabbed the top spot one week has come down at the fourth spot. The unique storyline of the show and fabulous acting by the lead pair is helping the show maintain its momentum and popularity among the audience.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has again bounced back and taken up the fifth spot this week in the charts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Asha Negi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the sixth spot this week.

Dance Plus 5: Dance reality show - Dance Plus 5 - has taken up the seventh spot this week.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has grabbed the eighth spot.

Bigg Boss 13: All the drama and the flying temperatures inside the house have again landed the show in the top ten list of the TRPs. Bigg Boss 13 has landed at the ninth spot this week. Salman Khan's outburst last weekend and his decision to not be a part of the show could also be one of the reasons behind the show grabbing this spot.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Kasautii Zindagii Kay has taken up the last spot in the list.