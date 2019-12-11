The mystery behind Disha Vakani's return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) continues to intensify. It has been more than two years since viewers' favourite Dayaben has been away from the comedy show.

While fans were hopeful of her return after she shot for a small segment of the show, which went viral online, things did not materialize between the producer and the actress. Her husband Mayur Padia quashed all hopes by telling a portal that Disha will not return on the show for good since talks with the makers remains unsolved.

However, according to recent reports, producer Asit Modi has agreed for Disha's demand of working for only six hours per day. Apparently, the actress has also been promised a kids' play area on the sets so that she can spend time with her daughter during breaks.

While it looked like things were finally falling into place, a source told SpotboyE that some of the actors have raised objections on Disha's six-hour work condition as that would mean a delay in their scenes getting shot. With this new issue cropping up, the makers have further put a hold on Disha's return.

Well, only time will tell whether or when Disha will return on TMKOC.

Reason behind Disha's absence

For the unversed, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, Disha extended her leave and has not returned to work.

A few months ago, Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was reported that he apparently wanted Disha to work only four hours and for 15 days a month. In fact, the couple also reportedly wanted a 100 per cent hike.

Producer's hunt for a new actress

Earlier, rumour had it that producer Asit Modi was in no mood to wait any longer and had decided to give Disha an ultimatum of 30 days. "I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben," Modi had told Bombay Times.

However, the makers could not find a suitable actress to replace Disha, who became a household name with the character of Dayaben.