The mystery behind Disha Vakani's return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to intensify. Just when fans were hopeful of her return after news of her shooting a small segment for the show broke out, her husband Mayur Padia quashed all hopes by stating to a portal that Disha will not return on show for good since talks with the makers still remain unsolved. This certainly broke millions of hearts as Disha's return has had been highly anticipated.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Mayur now claims he has not spoken to any portal whether Disha is making a comeback or not. Speaking to SpotboyE.com, he said: "It's between Disha and the producer (Asit Modi). I have never got into making statements about her work. I have promised her that I am not going to be her point of contact (for the media)."

When asked how come his quotes are all over the internet, the Chartered Accountant further clarified: "We have an understanding that we don't and won't speak about each other's work in public. If I did or had, it would become an issue in our personal life."

Well, with such contrasting statements, only time will tell if and when Disha will make a full-fledged return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Disha's entry on show will be a smashing one. The actress will be back during the show's Navratri track. A source had earlier told the portal: "During the Navratri track, whole Gokuldham society will be seen discussing and missing Dayaben and her unbeatable garba. But the one who will be missing her the most, will be her husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) who will take an oath in front of Devi Maa that he will not play garba until and unless Daya comes back and does garba with him. That's when the whole society members start their search for Dayaben and try to get her back but unfortunately all their attempts will fail. Just when everybody loses hope, Daya will make a smashing entry. Makers are trying hard to make her entry as intriguing as possible."

For those who came late, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, Disha extended her leave and hasn't returned to work since then. A few months ago, rumour had it that Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was said he apparently wanted Disha to work for only four hours and for 15 days a month only. In fact, the couple also wanted a 100 per cent hike.