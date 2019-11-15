Let's take a look at the latest TRP report

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, which was at the top spot for the last several weeks, has continued its glorious run and again reclaimed the top spot with 6891 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down to the second spot with 6546 impressions. The news of Daya Ben's comeback had given the show a major boost and had made Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah jump to the top spot last week.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the last few weeks, has again bounced back and taken up the third spot with 6504 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Asha Negi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the fourth spot with 6313 impressions. Apart from the show, rumours of Asha Negi being ready to tie the knot with beau Ritvik Dhanjani has also made headlines in the last week.

Choti Sardarrni: The show which made an entry into the top ten of the chart in its debut week and even grabbed the top spot last week has now slipped down to the fifth spot with 5996 impressions. The unique storyline of the show and fabulous acting by the lead pair is keeping the show maintain its momentum and popularity among the audience.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka has taken up the sixth spot with 5709 impressions.

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan's KBC has landed at the seventh spot with 5482 impressions. Amitabh Bachchan was not been keeping well and was even admitted into the hospital for several days early this month.

Bachchan Sr had also shared that the doctors had advised him to take complete rest but he continued to work despite the warning. In his recent blog post, Bachchan wrote that he shot three episodes of KBC 11 back-to-back, causing him to work for 18 hours on that particular day.

Indian Idol: Indian Idol 11, judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, has been in controversy ever since #MeToo allegations were levelled against Malik. The show had even ousted him in the last season owing to the backlash. The show has again been under fire for taking back Malik as the judge and has landed at the eighth spot with 5441 impressions.

Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma show has landed at the ninth spot with 5413 impressions.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has bagged the tenth spot with 5392 impressions.