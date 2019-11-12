Indian Idol judge and popular singer Neha Kakkar recently had an oops moment on the sets of the singing reality show. Neha, who is quite fond of dancing, was shaking a leg with host Aditya Narayan when she slipped and fell flat on the stage. While Aditya tried his best to prevent her from falling, he couldn't save her from this oops moment.

In a promo shared by Sony TV, we see Neha and Aditya dancing to Dilbar Dilbar. While Neha sets the stage on fire with her sensuous dance moves, Aditya tries his best to match up to her. However, once Aditya makes Neha twirl, she loses balance and fall on the stage. And even though Aditya tries his best, he is unable to hold her before she touches the ground. Judges Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani were seen having a hearty laugh and continue cheering the two along with the contestants which prevent this oops moment from turning into an awkward one.

Anu Malik to leave again

Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, was removed from the show last year owing to all the allegations. However, the channel decided to bring him back again this year. But, ever since Anu Malik has joined the show back, the severe backlash the show has received has made the makers think over the issue again and sources reveal that Anu may again be removed from Sony TV's Indian Idol.

"Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Sona Mohapatra's strong stance

Singer Sona Mohapatra had also written an open letter to Sony Pictures, criticising the channel for the step. She had also targeted for allegedly trying to shield Anu when she was being vocal about it.

"Sonu Nigam championed the cause of Anu Malik publicly & his right to be earning millions on national tv while saying he's his mother's son etc to justify his understanding of @IndiaMeToo. Had called Ram Sampath to 'keep me in check' while calling me a 'terrorist'.Must be happy now," she had tweeted.

Singers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit had levelled allegations against Malik of his predatory behaviour.