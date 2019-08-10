After Vibhor Parashar expressed disgust at the rumours of he and Neha Kakkar being in a relationship, the latter on Instagram expressed strong disappointment for the same.

In an Instagram story, Neha not only expressed disappointment at such linkup rumours with Indian Idol contestant Vibhor, she even hinted that these rumours are going pushing her to depression.

She stated that such baseless rumours disturb her and her family. The singer asserted that it has badly affected her mental condition, so much so that she urged people to "stop making anybody feel so bad that they start thinking of ending their life".

"Even if she's a celebrity, she's a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody's personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Don't do so much that they get depression", she added.

However, in other two posts she assured her fans that she is fine, and she will be out of this "bad time".

Earlier, Vibhor had also strongly reacted to these linkup rumours saying that just because he does not address Neha as her sister does not mean he is dating her.

"People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don't tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend," he had told an entertainment portal.

"I'm Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work. So, I don't even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things)," he had added.

Neha had earlier stated that she was into depression after she had faced a breakup with ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli.