It has been quite some time that Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli broke up, but the singer's fans are still not ready to end the topic.

Himansh recently went live on Instagram while traveling to Shimla. He simply wanted to connect to his fans, a lot of curious people started asking him about the reason behind his and Neha's split.

While some expressed the desire to know the reason behind their breakup, some others asked him to rebuild the relationship with the singer. Some were little too direct as they asked, "Why did you hurt Neha?" Nonetheless, Himansh chose to ignore all the queries related to him and Neha.

Neha and Himansh dated each other for quite some time, and it was believed that the two would tie the knot soon. They had made their relationship public during a reality show as a result of which everybody thought that they are ready to take it to the next level.

However, soon after announcing their relationship, things fell apart between them. Neha had declared the end of their relationship on social media, expressing deep grief. She had even stated on social media that she was suffering from depression.

This made Neha's fans restless, who felt the actor cheated on her and they started abusing Himansh left, right and centre on social media. Noticing the same, Neha had then asked her fans not to target Himansh as he did not cheat on her. Even later, she was seen breaking down during live concerts and shows.

However, Neha has now apparently recovered from the trauma and has been posting a lot of fun-filled videos on social media. In an old interview post her breakup, she had said that she would not be able to get into a relationship again anytime soon, and she is happy being single.