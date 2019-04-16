Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli were one of the most adorable couples, but they are no longer together. After their breakup, Neha had apparently deleted all their pictures from social media, but Himansh's Instagram account still has their PDA photos.

Neha and Himansh's relationship had ended on an unpleasant note. The singer had made their split public by speaking about it on social media. She had even said that she was suffering from depression after the breakup.

She was so upset with it that she was seen breaking down in public at multiple occasions. Post their breakup, Neha had deleted all her pictures with Himansh, and had even unfollowed him on Instagram.

However, a look at Himansh's Instagram profile shows that he has still not deleted the photos. Is Himansh still in love with the bubbly singer or there is a possibility of a reconciliation? Well, the truth can only be revealed by Neha and Himansh.

Their split was a shocker for all the fans. The actor was vehemently attacked on social media by Neha's fans, who had thought that he cheated on the singer. Neha's public display of depression further made her fans upset, who had abused Himansh on social media.

She soon had later issued a clarification saying that Himansh never cheated on her, and he did not deserve to be roasted on social media for this.

Nonetheless, Neha has now come out of the difficult phase, and is seen often posting funny videos and updates of her work on Instagram. Recently she gave a dose of laughter to her fans with a video that showed her and YouTuber Lilly Singh pretending to be drunk. The act was to promote her latest single "Coca Cola Tu".