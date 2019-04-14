Neha Kakkar posted a video on Instagram that shows her and her friend Lilly Singh getting "drunk", and eventually falling down on the floor.

The video that has now gone viral shows the two divas getting "high" not by alcohol but by Coca Cola. Singer Neha and YouTuber Lilly made a funny video to bring a smile on the faces of their fans.

It shows Neha and Lilly first pretending to consume alcohol, but that did not make them high. They then took a sip of the cold drink, which made them "drunk", and the two ladies fell down on the floor laughing.

Neha captioned the video as, "Why do you need any alcohol when #CocaCola can make you High @iisuperwomanii Sister from another Mister [sic]". This funny video she made to promote her latest song Coca Cola Tu. The video has already crossed 2 million views on Instagram.

Neha was in the news some time ago for her breakup with Himansh Kohli. The singer had said on social media that she was facing depression after the split. A video had also gone viral in which Neha was seen breaking down during a live show.

Seeing the singer in such bad phase, fans of Neha had vehemently attacked Himansh on social media. A fake report claiming that Himansh had cheated on her made worsened things further. Taking notice of the situation, Neha had soon issued a statement clarifying that though they broke up, and Himansh never cheated on her.

However, the bubbly singer has left the past behind and is now back to her happy phase.

