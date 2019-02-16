Singer Neha Kakkar recently attended Punit Malhotra's valentine bash. While she enjoyed the party, she got trolled for her outfit at the event.

Neha was seen wearing a black dress, which appeared quite strange to many. As soon as her pictures from the event went to social media, people started trolling her for a dress that appeared more like an "innerwear" to many.

Several comments started pouring in asking if she arrived at the event flaunting her bra or she forgot to wear anything over it. Some even said that Neha is trying to look hotter in order to make her ex-boyfriend jealous.

Well, no doubt Neha's outfit looks little unusual, trolls at times go a little too far with their comments.

Neha was in news some time ago for her breakup with Himash Kohli. The beautiful singer was seen in a live concert breaking down while performing as she was extremely upset with the emotional loss. She had even stated that she was facing depression.

"Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you're successful [sic]," she had written in an Instagram story.

"Let me make it clear, it's not because of one person or two, it's because of the world that is not letting me live my personal life. I'm thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk rubbish about me without even knowing how I am or what I am going through giving me a hard time... I beg, please let me live happily. I beg please don't be judgmental. I beg, please let me live," she had added in another story.