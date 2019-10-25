Let's take a look at the TRP report this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The news of Daya Ben's comeback has given the show a major boost as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has jumped to the top spot this week. The anticipation and excitement among the fans are obvious with this steep jump on the TRP scale. The show was in the second spot last week with 3.0 points.

Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, which was at the top spot for the last four weeks has slid down to the second spot this week. Kundali Bhagya had removed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from the top position a few weeks back.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which was at the eighth spot last week has jumped up and taken up the third spot this week.

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, which was at the sixth spot last week has taken up the fourth spot this week.

Indian Idol season 11

Indian Idol season 11 has taken up the fifth spot this week dethroning Kumkum Bhagya. The show was recently in when a promo of one of the episodes showed a contestant kissing Neha Kakkar without her permission.

Choti Sardarrni

Choti Sardarrni, which was at the third spot last week has dropped down to the sixth spot this week.

Kumkum Bhagya

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was at the fifth spot last week has dropped down to the seventh spot this week with 2.8 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show which was at the seventh spot last week has gone down a rank and taken up the eighth spot this week with 2.7 points.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, a surprise entry, has taken up the ninth spot in the TRP chart this week. The show has made 2.3 points.

Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii:

Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has entered the chart this week at the tenth spot. The show has grabbed 2.1 points.