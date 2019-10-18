The TRP report of the week is filled with some unexpected and surprising entries. While few shows have taken massive jumps, shows like Bigg Boss - which was always in the top five in the last few seasons - failed to make it to top ten second week in a row.

Kundali Bhagya: Just like last week, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has managed to grab the top spot for the fourth week in a row. Kundali Bhagya had removed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from the top position a few weeks back. Ever since then, there is no looking back for the show, which has made 3.3 points this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taken a massive jump and landed at the second spot this week with 3.0 points.

Choti Sardarni: Choti Sardarni has emerged as a surprise entry. The show only took a few weeks to go to take up the third spot. It has grabbed 2.9 points this week.

Superstar Singer: Superstar Singer's finale garnered 2.8 points and made the show stand at the fourth place.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was at the second spot last week, has taken a massive fall and landed at the fifth spot this week with 2.8 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, which was at the fourth spot last week has taken up the sixth spot with 2.7 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show which was at the sixth spot last week has gone down a rank and landed at the seventh spot this week with 2.7 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone down drastically and landed at the eighth spot this week with 2.6 points.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has grabbed the ninth spot with 2.0 points.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Tujhse Hai Raabta has taken up the tenth spot with 1.9 points.