Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati
Instagram

The TRP report of the week is filled with some unexpected and surprising entries. While few shows have taken massive jumps, shows like Bigg Boss - which was always in the top five in the last few seasons - failed to make it to top ten second week in a row.

Kundali Bhagya: Just like last week, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has managed to grab the top spot for the fourth week in a row. Kundali Bhagya had removed Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from the top position a few weeks back. Ever since then, there is no looking back for the show, which has made 3.3 points this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taken a massive jump and landed at the second spot this week with 3.0 points.

Choti Sardarni: Choti Sardarni has emerged as a surprise entry. The show only took a few weeks to go to take up the third spot. It has grabbed 2.9 points this week.

Superstar Singer: Superstar Singer's finale garnered 2.8 points and made the show stand at the fourth place.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, which was at the second spot last week, has taken a massive fall and landed at the fifth spot this week with 2.8 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, which was at the fourth spot last week has taken up the sixth spot with 2.7 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show which was at the sixth spot last week has gone down a rank and landed at the seventh spot this week with 2.7 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone down drastically and landed at the eighth spot this week with 2.6 points.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has grabbed the ninth spot with 2.0 points.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Tujhse Hai Raabta has taken up the tenth spot with 1.9 points.