Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar had a ball at The Kapil Sharma Show as they arrived on the show for the promotion of their upcoming film — The Sky is Pink. The film directed by Shonali Bose also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

On the show, comedian Kapil always manages to put celebrities in a spot with his witty comebacks but this time, it was PeeCee who left him dumfounded.

Priyanka Chopra gave Kapil a run for his money as she cross-questioned the comedian while having a fun banter with him.

"Agar aunty ne ek taraf se ghar se tum ko bulaya ke 'Kapil'. Doosri taraf se Ginni ne bulaya 'Kapil; same time pe, kahan jaoge?" Priyanka asked. However, not the one to lose the verbal war easily, pat came Kapil's reply, "Yeh alag alag hoti hi nahin. Saath mein rehti hain, inhone giroh banaya hua hai."

Priyanka further asked Kapil and his mother, "Agar aapme aur Ginni ke beech me thodi si nok-jhok ho jaaye, to kisko manaoge pehle tum?" While Kapil struggled to come up with an answer, his mother was quick to respond. She said, "Pehle wife nu manayega." Listening to this, Kapil shot back and said, "Log bolte hai shaadi ke baad ladka/ladki badal jaate hai, meri maa hi badal gayi hai."

While sharing intimate details about her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka and Kapil spoke about how both of them were unable to attend each other's weddings. Kapil asked Priyanka whether Nick Jonas follows the ritual of touching his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra's feet or just blows her a kiss. To this, Priyanka replied, "Dono ke beech mei! Bechara hug karta hai mummy ko!" and Madhu Chopra, who was seated among the audience, nodded her head in a 'Yes'.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been running high on the TRP chart. And to make sure that the continuity of the show is intact even when Kapil is busy with his wife's pregnancy, Kapil has been shooting episodes in advance to keep a bank ready for airing.