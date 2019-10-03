Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' close-knit wedding ceremony has made everyone guessing how the American pop singer and his family must have adapted to the Indian rituals and traditions. Recently, Priyanka had revealed that Nick has a Punjabi tadka in him. And while fans are still very curious to know about their 'National Jiju', Kapil Sharma did the needful thing by asking Priyanka to give an insight into her husband's life.

During the episode, Kapil and Priyanka were seen discussing about how they both got married in December last year and how things have drastically changed over the course of time. While speaking about it, Kapil ask Priyanka whether Nick follows the ritual of touching his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra's feet or just blows her a kiss.

To this, Priyanka replied, "Dono ke beech mei! Bechara hug karta hai mummy ko!" and Madhu Chopra, who was seated among the audience, nodded her head in a 'Yes'.

While Priyanka was having a gala time on the show, she asked Kapil what he will chose between Rs 2 crore cheque and a holiday at Maldives with six hot girls. To which, Kapil said that he will choose Rs 2 crore cheque because the same Maldives package he can arrange in Rs 60,000. And everyone burst into laughter.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been running high on the TRP chart. Krushna Abhishek has to a great extent covered up the absence of Sunil Grover in the show. Also, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar along with Sumona Chakravarti have been adding much to the content.