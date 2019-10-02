The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is definitely going to be a laugh riot. Featuring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, the episode would be an out-and-out entertainer. The duo would be seen promoting their film – The Sky is Pink – on the show.

In a promo, Krushna Abhishek can be seen entering the stage wearing a balloon skirt. As soon as he sits, the balloon bursts. Clarifying, Krushna as Sapna tells everyone that it was the 'mooli ka paratha' that she had eaten which made the noise and not the fall.

Kapil Sharma reminds him not to make such crass jokes as Priyanka Chopra has come all the way from LA. Pat comes Krushna's reply that he would not forget the pehle wale people. Krushna as Sapna tells Kapil that because of Priyanka he has forgotten him and because of Archana Puran Singh, he has forgotten Navjot Singh Sidhu. Krushna even comes up with a poem to mock Archana who takes it sportingly.

In another promo, when Priyanka enters the stage, Kapil is seen telling her that he has met her for the first time ever since she got married. Priyanka says that it's the same thing for her too and that she is meeting him for the first time after his marriage.

Priyanka also complains that she was upset when he did not come to her wedding. Jokingly, Kapil asks Priyanka Chopra if Nick Jonas has ever said 'Chak de!' or 'Burraahh' while listening to Punjabi songs with her.

Kapil Sharma posted a video of himself wearing a turban and looking like Sidhu. He is seen telling in the video that Archana would get all the 'paap' for snatching away his kursi. For those who came in late, Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced as the celebrity judge on the show after his comments on Pulwama attack martyrs had not gone down well with many sections of the society.